The Voice season 19 finale is here -- and Ian Flanigan is hoping that his unique voice can bring home another championship for coach Blake Shelton!

During Monday's live show, the traveling troubadour from Saugerties, New York, took the stage to perform a new-school country classic, "In Color" by Jamey Johnson, surrounded by nostalgic tributes to his family.

"I don't know if Ian is from the past or from the future," Blake praised after his performance. "I can't think of where he belongs, there's never been anyone that sounds anything like him. Even though you're new, it's iconic sounding. It's truly amazing, man."

Later in the show, Ian teamed up with Nashville hitmaker Ross Copperman on a nostalgic tune, "Never Learn," that spoke to the singer-songwriter as a parent and touched all the coaches in the same way.

"Your voice is so majestic and larger than life," Blake praised. "It gives you the naturally ability that people really listen to what you're saying, because they want to hear your voice. And it really lends itself to a great song like that."

Ian and his distinct, gravelly tone have wowed coaches and fans all season -- from his Blind Audition performance of Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather" to his distinct covers of classics like Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" and Sarah McLachlan's "Angel" -- and now he's got a shot at winning his coach yet another Voice title! (This will be eight for Blake, but we're sure he'll stay humble about it.)

Cast your vote for the season 19 finale by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, viewers can also vote using Google Assistant on their phones or Nest devices: Just say "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."

The Voice season 19 finale continues Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

