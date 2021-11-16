The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's time for fans to vote!

Following the Top 13 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show features the announcement of the Top 11 -- the performers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a five minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to stay in the competition.

During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.

Find out which artists are competing in the Instant Save below, and cast your vote for your favorite!

Ryleigh Plank (Team Ariana)

Gymani (Team Kelly)

Shadale (Team Legend)

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

