'The Voice' Instant Save: Vote for Holly Forbes, Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple
Blake Shelton Reflects on 10 Years With ’The Voice’ After 500th …
‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Wears Jennifer Garner's '13 Going on …
Watch Blake Shelton Hilariously Butcher Cover of Taylor Swift's …
'The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Assures Fans She’s OK After Falling on…
Ariana Grande Surprises Gwen Stefani During Final Las Vegas Resi…
Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Sing Each Other's Songs!
Gwen Stefani Reveals Holiday Traditions With Blake Shelton and H…
‘The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Performs With a Broken Elbow and Fract…
Ariana Grande Can't Stop Impersonating Celine Dion on 'The Voice'
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Cover Britney Spears, Celine Di…
‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Cries and Ariana Grande Gets 'Choked…
Gwen Stefani Previews ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Ho…
‘The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young Teases Finale and Gets Real A…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro and River Discuss Their Sister's Que…
Will Smith Reflects on Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ After Spending a Ni…
‘The Family Chantel’: See the Family React to Jah and Winter’s E…
Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Sweet Secret to His Marriage With Blak…
‘DWTS’: JoJo Siwa Says Freddie Mercury’s Presence Was Felt in th…
'90 Day: The Single Life’: Stephanie Reveals Sexual Awakening Af…
The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's time for fans to vote!
Following the Top 10 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 8 -- the performers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to stay in the competition.
During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.
Check out the Instant Save competitors below and cast your vote for your favorite!
Holly Forbes (Team Ariana)
Jeremy Rosado (Team Kelly)
Jershika Maple (Team Legend)
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Top 8 Revealed: Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten & More!
'The Voice': Wendy Moten Performs With a Broken Elbow and Wrist
'The Voice' Coaches on How Kelly Clarkson 'Won' the Season 21 Blind Auditions (Exclusive)