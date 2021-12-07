'The Voice' Instant Save: Vote for Jim and Sasha Allen, Joshua Vacanti, Lana Scott and Jershika Maple
Blake Shelton Reflects on 10 Years With ’The Voice’ After 500th …
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Teases Ariana Grande About Getting Em…
‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Wears Jennifer Garner's '13 Going on …
Ariana Grande Breaks Into Multiple Giggle Fits on ‘The Voice’
Watch Blake Shelton Hilariously Butcher Cover of Taylor Swift's …
'The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Assures Fans She’s OK After Falling on…
Ariana Grande Surprises Gwen Stefani During Final Las Vegas Resi…
Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Sing Each Other's Songs!
Gwen Stefani Reveals Holiday Traditions With Blake Shelton and H…
‘The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Performs With a Broken Elbow and Fract…
Ariana Grande Can't Stop Impersonating Celine Dion on 'The Voice'
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Cover Britney Spears, Celine Di…
Kelly Clarkson Performs Ariana Grande '7 Rings' Cover
Gwen Stefani Previews ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Ho…
‘The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young Teases Finale and Gets Real A…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro and River Discuss Their Sister's Que…
Barry Shabaka Henley Reflects on His Career and Working on ‘Bob …
‘The Family Chantel’: See the Family React to Jah and Winter’s E…
Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Sweet Secret to His Marriage With Blak…
The Voice season 21 semifinals are here and it's time for fans to vote!
Following the Top 8 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 5 -- the performers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to make it to next week's finals.
During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.
Check out the Instant Save competitors below and vote live for your favorite!
Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana)
Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend)
Lana Scott (Team Blake)
Jershika Maple (Team Legend)
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice': Watch the Top 8 Live Performances and Vote for Your Fave!
Blake Shelton, John Legend and Carly Pearce to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton Jokes Kelly Clarkson Is the 'Second Worst' 'Voice' Coach