The Voice season 21 semifinals are here and it's time for fans to vote!

Following the Top 8 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 5 -- the performers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to make it to next week's finals.

During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.

Check out the Instant Save competitors below and vote live for your favorite!

Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana)

Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend)

Lana Scott (Team Blake)

Jershika Maple (Team Legend)

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

