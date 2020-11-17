'The Voice': Nick Jonas Returning to Coach Season 20

Nick Jonas is headed back to The Voice!

The performer, producer and Jonas Brothers singer will be returning as a coach for the show's upcoming 20th season, NBC shared on Tuesday. Jonas will be stepping in for Gwen Stefani once again, joining Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the coaches' panel.

The Voice shared a promo teasing Jonas' season 20 return, which shows Shelton, Legend and Clarkson prepping for the new season, and stumbling upon Jonas, who is deep in meditation.

"I've been living and breathing The Voice since season 18," Jonas' inner monologue says, over a "training" montage. "I've honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry!"

"He's so cute when he's scary!" Shelton exclaims.

Jonas also shared the clip, writing, "Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing 🏆 See you next season on @nbcthevoice!! PS - Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend.... 👀 #TheVoice."

ET had an exclusive look at Jonas' Voice debut back in season 18 -- where he made it to the finals with talented performer Thunderstorm Artis. "All of the coaches have their pitch tactics locked in," Jonas said at the time. "What seems to be working for me is talking to the artist as a teammate and not as a coach... I'm saying, let's work on this together."

The "Sucker" singer explained that the strategy is one he learned from years of performing with brothers Joe and Kevin. "We don't view each other as coaches or any kind of alpha situation," he said to a potential team member.

Of course, he faced some stiff competition from the coaches -- particularly Shelton, who vowed revenge after Jonas took his fiancée's spot on the coaches panel.

"He's going down!" the country star joked with ET at the 2019 CMA Awards. "He replaced my girlfriend and that's unacceptable...We're gonna settle this on the stage, coach to coach."

‘The Voice’ Coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Competing Against Each Other in New Season This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart ‘The Voice’ Coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Competing Against Each Other in New Season

Meanwhile season 19 of The Voice has reached the Knockout Rounds, with a group of talented performers that continue to impress the coaches. The singing competition looks a little different this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with safety glass distancing the coaches and team members and separate performances spaces on stage. But Stefani noted ahead of the season how excited the coaches were to be back in any capacity, bringing some music and joy into people's lives.

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," she shared. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."