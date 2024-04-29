The Voice season 25 Playoff Rounds continued on Monday, which meant that it was time for coaches Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper to make their toughest decisions yet!

The second and final round of Playoffs saw the remaining five singers from Team Reba and Team Chance take the stage for one more performance -- with a song picked by their coaches. At the end of the show, the coaches were faced with perhaps their toughest choice yet, narrowing five singers down to the three that will go on to compete for America's vote in the upcoming live shows.

While Reba and Chance could receive feedback from their fellow season 25 coaches John Legend and Dan + Shay during the Playoffs, the final decision was up to them alone.

Check out the full recap of the season 25 Playoff finalists below -- plus, the reveal of who made it through to the live shows!

TEAM REBA

Josh Sanders

The country singer won Reba over with his Blind Audition performance of Nate Smith's "Whiskey on You," and continued to impress in the Battle and Knockout Rounds with Luke Combs' "When It Rains It Pours" and Tyler Joe Miller's "Wild as Her."

For the Playoffs, Reba tasked Josh with a something a little more offbeat, but he aced his performances of "Black Water" by The Doobie Brothers.

Justin & Jeremy Garcia

The 17-year-old twin brothers have impressed the coaches and won over the crowd with their pitch-perfect harmonies ever since their Blind Audition rendition of "Story of My Life" by One Direction. Though they initially joined Team Dan + Shay, Reba stole them after the Battle Rounds -- where they performed Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons."

They continued their impressive run in the Knockouts with Calum Scott's "You Are the Reason," and for the Playoffs, broke out another nostalgic hit, wowing with their performance of Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill."

Jackie Romeo

The last steal of the Knockouts, Jackie earned her spot on Team Reba after initially joining Team Legend. She performed Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" in the Blinds, won her Battle with Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," and won Reba over after her Knockout performance of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain."

For her Playoff push, Jackie took on another powerful female performer, channeling Brandi Carlile on her track, "The Story."

L. Rodgers

L. was a last-minute one-chair turn for her Blind Audition performance of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses," however, she so thoroughly charmed her coach with her undeniable talent and unique personality that she earned a Playoff Pass after her Battle Round rendition of "We Don't Fight Anymore" by Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce.

Back for the Playoffs, L. went big with Pink's "All I Know So Far."

Asher HaVon

The powerful vocalist surprised some when he joined Team Reba after earning a three-chair turn for his Blind Audition performance of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain." However, he's been a team standout since, winning both his Battle -- with "We Don't Need Another Hero" by Tina Turner -- and Knockout -- with a show-stopping performance of Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart."

And he busted out another epic performance in the Playoffs, lending his vocal power to "Titanum" by David Guetta and Sia.

TEAM CHANCE

Nadège

The talented singer earned chair turns from Chance and John for her Blind Audition performance of Daniel Caesar's "Get You." After choosing Team Chance, she impressed her coach so much with her Battle Round performance of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" that he granted her the Playoff Pass, allowing her to skip the Knockout Round entirely, in order to fight for a spot on the live shows.

For her Playoff performance, Nadège put a unique, soulful spin on Coldplay's "Clocks" that impressed all four coaches.

Kyle Schuesler

A new addition to Team Chance, Kyle earned three chair turns for Coldplay's "The Scientist" in the Blinds, but Chance's team was already full -- so he joined Team Dan + Shay. After a winning Battle Round, where he sang in Spanish for the first time to perform the bilingual version of Jason Mraz's "Lucky / Suerte," Kyle fell just short in the Knockouts, with James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go," but was stolen by Chance, getting another shot at making the lives.

For his Playoff song, Kyle played not only the guitar, but also the harmonica, as he performed a winning cover of Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange."

Serenity Arce

The 16-year-old singer returned to the competition after unsuccessfully auditioning in season 21 -- earning a 4-chair turn this time around with her Blind Audition of Sam Fischer's "This City." She continued a winning streak throughout the Battles -- where she sang Lewis Capaldi's "Someone Who Loved" -- and the Knockouts, where she won with Rihanna's "Unfaithful."

For the Playoffs, Serenity sounded wise beyond her years, bringing the coaches to their feet as she took on Selena Gomez's heartbreak ballad "Love You to Love Me."

RLetto

A standout since his Blind Audition performance of JVKE's "Golden Hour," RLetto impressed again in the Battle Rounds with "Saving All My Love for You" and went on to win his Knockout as well, with "Stay" by the Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

For the Playoffs, RLetto went with another Bieber track, but this time it was one that his own coach was also featured on -- the 2020 hit "Holy" -- and he brought the coaches to their feet once again.

Maddi Jane

Maddi earned a four-chair turn with her Blind Audition of Raye's "Escapism." She chose Team Chance and has been a tough competitor since, winning her "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" Battle and impressing in the Knockouts with Dua Lipa's "New Rules."

The young singer took on another pop princess in the Playoffs, closing out the show with am impressive rendition of Rihanna's "Stay."

And the live finalists are...

Chance was first up to pick his three singers for the lives on Monday, and he started off with Serenity Arce. "I picked Serenity to go to the lives because she knows how to perform," Chance explained. "She comes every week poised, confident, and the vocal performances just keep getting better."

Next up, Chance chose Maddi Jane as his second singer to advance. "Maddi belongs in the lives," the proud coach noted. "She's show every week, 'Oh, I can also do this. This is also in my wheelhouse.' That's the number one way to create new fans.

Finally, Chance selected Nadège, rounding out an all-female roster for the lives. "She has something I don't see anywhere else in the competition," he shared. "She is definition of, like, a jazzy soul singer. Every time she's gotten on stage, it's been a moment."

Then it was Reba's turn and she kicked off her live team with the undeniable talent of Asher HaVon. "He deserves to be there," she said plainly. "Every performance has been better than the last. I think America's gonna be blown away by Asher."

Reba then kept it country, selecting Josh Sanders as her second live performer. "Josh has a very special place in my heart," she marveled. "Tonight he showed everybody what he has."

For the last member of the Top 12, Reba picked L. Rodgers. "She's great," Reba explained. "She brings something different to the show."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

