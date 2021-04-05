'The Voice' Results: Who's Moving On to the Season 20 Knockout Rounds?

The Voice's season 20 teams are ready to roll!

Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas made their final chair turns during the Blind Auditions last week, filling the last spots on their teams as the show headed into Battle Rounds.

ET will be tracking the teams throughout the season, monitoring steals, saves and favorites as The Voice prepares to crown a season 20 champion.

Interestingly, there isn't a reigning champ on the coaches' panel, as Gwen Stefani won her first-ever title in season 19 with young crooner Carter Rubin. However, when Nick returned for this season, he took Gwen's spot -- finding a new chair and a new strategy after making the finals in season 18 with talented performer Thunderstorm Artis.

"[I'm] just kinda taking the stakes down a notch and encouraging them to enjoy the ride, have fun, and even for me try to learn something along the way from each one of them," he shared. "It's just about having fun... This is meant to be an amazing journey for them, you know, regardless of the outcome. There's one winner, sure, but the journey that we all go on together, collectively, is what really matters."

"I think people love the repartee, the camaraderie, the rivalries that we have with each other, even though they're friendly rivalries," John agreed. "So, to not only help these singers do their best work, but also just get a little bragging rights and get a little edge... it's a lot of fun to watch us compete with each other."

But first, it's time for the teammates to take the stage in the Battle Rounds -- competing against one another for the chance to move on to the Knockout Rounds. Check out the full team rosters below and see how your favorite singer fares!

TEAM NICK

Dana Monique

Andrew Marshall

Raine Stern

Zae Romeo

Rachel Mac

Bradley Sinclair

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Lindsay Joan

Devan Blake Jones (saved during Battle Rounds, moving to 4-Way Knockout)

ELIMINATED:

Awari (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

TEAM KELLY

Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward

Ryleigh Modig

Gihanna Zoe

Anna Grace

JD Casper

Savanna Woods

Ainae

Avery Roberson (stolen from Team Blake during Battle Rounds)

ELIMINATED:

Halley Greg (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

TEAM LEGEND

Victor Solomon

Ciana Pelekai

Deion Warren

Pia Renee

Rio Doyle

Carolina Rial

Zania Alaké

Denisha Dalton

Gean Garcia (stolen from Team Kelly during Battle Rounds)

ELIMINATED:

Durell Anthony (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Christine Cain (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

TEAM BLAKE

Cam Anthony

Pete Mroz

Savanna Chestnut

Ethan Lively

Connor Christian

Jordan Matthew Young

Keegan Ferrell

Emma Caroline (saved during Battle Rounds, moving to 4-Way Knockout)

ELIMINATED:

Aaron Konzelman (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

The Voice airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!

