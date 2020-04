The Voice's final Battle Rounds of season 18 are almost here!

Monday's all-new episode of the NBC singing competition will see 16 more hopefuls square off in pairs to try and win over this season's coaches -- Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton -- and keep their spots on their respective teams.

There can only be one winner from each battle -- though there are still some steals and saves to come, leading up to the show's first-ever four-way, fan-voted knockout!

Check out ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see the final Battle Round pairings from each team and hear from the contestants themselves. Read on to find out which song their coach has chosen to showcase their talents.

TEAM NICK:

Arei Moon vs. Samuel Wilco - “Missing You” by John Waite

"Samuel has real finesse, and Arei has the ability to make any melody her own," Jonas raves. "I knew that they could take this classic and make it really special."

Jacob Miller vs. Kevin Farris - “Lights Up” by Harry Styles

"I paired these two together because they both have really exciting voices," Jonas explains. "Anything can happen."

TEAM KELLY:

Megan Danielle vs. Samantha Howell - “Top Of The World” by Patty Griffin

"I paired Megan and Samantha 'cause I knew they could both pull off a country vibe," Clarkson explains. "And I picked one of my favorite songs of all time."

Mandi Thomas vs. Sara Collins - “My Baby Loves Me” by Martina McBride

"I gave Sara and Mandi 'My Baby Loves Me,' and it worked out perfectly!" Clarkson marvels.

Jules vs. Tayler Green - “Water Under The Bridge” by Adele

"While Jules and Tayler are very different, I think that they both would nail this song," Clarkson notes. "That's why I paired them."

TEAM BLAKE:

Jon Mullins vs. Todd Tilghman - “Ghost In This House” by Shenandoah

"This is a classic song that's sacred to hardcore country music fans," Shelton notes. "It's under a microscope anytime somebody performs something like this."

TEAM JOHN:

Brittney Allen vs. Zan Fiskum - “Closer to Fine” by Indigo Girls

"Brittney is powerful, and Zan has that kind of haunting tone," Legend says of his team. "'Closer to Fine' is such a good harmonizing song."

Cedrice vs. Thunderstorn Artis - “Stay” by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko

"I love this song -- it's just one of the great ballads of the last decade or so," Legend raves. "These two, they have style, they have grace. I knew they could pull it off."

The Voiceairs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 18 in the video below!

