Monday's season 20 premiere of The Voice featured just one four-chair turn, but on Tuesday's round of the Blind Auditions, there's another one coming!

ET's sneak peek features a stunning performance from 21-year-old Texas native Zae Romeo, who wows all of the coaches with his performance of Harry Styles' ballad, "Falling."

"I love your voice," Kelly Clarkson tells Zae, teasing, "and that's why I turned around first and led all these boys to what they should do."

"What a unique voice you have," Blake Shelton marvels in agreement. "Such an awesome and daring vibrato that allows your voice to be as tender as you want it to be."

John Legend also praises the "twists and turns" of Zae's performance, adding, "This is why we do this show, to work with special people like you, who have a real, beautiful gift and artistic flair."

See the full audition -- which returning coach Nick Jonas deems "spiritual" as he makes his case to the young singer -- in the video below, and tune in on Tuesday to see which team Zae chooses!

As The Voice enters its 20th season, and prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.

‘The Voice’: John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on If Their Kids Will Pursue Music Careers (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart ‘The Voice’: John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on If Their Kids Will Pursue Music Careers (Exclusive) "It's all about the talent and not the aesthetic, right off the bat," Kelly explained. "It's a really interesting thing to just hear something and be moved by it and turn around and go, 'What?!'" In fact, the performer and talk show host shared that the Blinds for season 20 "were my favorite Blinds to shoot. Like, it was so much fun. I literally kept coming home, thinking on my drive home, 'I can't believe I get paid to just go and hang out and it's really fun.'"

"We're so fortunate we get to do what we love to do and we're so fortunate that we have art as such as an outlet for us creatively and emotionally," John said, also sharing his gratitude for the crew that makes their production a possibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not just a job, because we actually enjoy doing it. It's fun to be around our coworkers and we get to make music with people who have dreams and are inspired and that's exciting."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the upcoming season in the video below!

‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas Reacts to Blake Shelton Comparing Himself to Tom Brady (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Season 20's First 4-Chair Turn Gets Praised by Blake Shelton for His Epic Mullet

'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere: John Legend Says Victor Solomon's 'Glory' Blind Audition Is 'Better Than Me'

'The Voice' Season 20 Coaches React to Blake Shelton Comparing Himself to Tom Brady (Exclusive)

Related Gallery