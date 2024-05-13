Check out all of this week's live performances on 'The Voice' and vote for your favorite season 25 singer!
The Voice's season 25 semifinals are here -- and it's time to vote for your favorite singer!
On Monday, each of the Top 9 singers will take the stage for another live performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's finals. Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final victor will be determined by the viewers.
Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The Top 9 will be announced on Tuesday's live results show.
Check out all of the Top 9 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM REBA
Asher HaVon
Josh Sanders
TEAM CHANCE
Maddi Jane
Serenity Arce
TEAM DAN + SHAY
Tae Lewis
Madison Curbelo
Karen Waldrup
TEAM LEGEND
Bryan Olesen
Nathan Chester
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
