The Voice's season 25 semifinals are here -- and it's time to vote for your favorite singer!

On Monday, each of the Top 9 singers will take the stage for another live performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's finals. Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final victor will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The Top 9 will be announced on Tuesday's live results show.

Check out all of the Top 9 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM REBA

Asher HaVon

Josh Sanders

TEAM CHANCE

Maddi Jane

Serenity Arce

TEAM DAN + SHAY

Tae Lewis

Madison Curbelo

Karen Waldrup

TEAM LEGEND

Bryan Olesen

Nathan Chester

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

