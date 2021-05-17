'The Voice': Watch the Top 9 Performances and Vote for Your Favorite!

It's time for the semifinals onThe Voice season 20, and we're down to the Top 9 artists!

On Monday, each of the nine remaining singers will take the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving onto the season 20 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. The top 5 artists -- the top vote-getter from each team, along with the winner of the final Wildcard Instant Save of the season -- will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will be headed to the season 20 finale.

Team Kelly has the advantage heading into this season's semifinals, with one extra team member vying for a chance to win it all, after Corey Ward won last week's Instant Save. Check out all of the Top 9 performances below, and click here to vote for your favorite!

TEAM LEGEND

Victor Solomon - "I Can Only Imagine"

Pia Renee

TEAM BLAKE

Jordan Matthew Young - "Rose Colored Glasses"

Cam Anthony

TEAM NICK

Rachel Mac

Dana Monique

TEAM KELLY

Kenzie Wheeler

Gihanna Zoe

Corey Ward

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!

