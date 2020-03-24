'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Finale Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The Walking Dead's tenth season will end on a cliffhanger -- for now.

AMC announced that the season finale will no longer air on April 12, as planned, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show's official social media channels announced the delay alongside a poster of Norman Reedus' Daryl and a vague release date: "Later This Year."

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5," AMC said in a statement. "The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year."

Image via AMC

Though filming on season 10 is in the can, post-production was shut down before "major special effects" could be completed for the finale, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

AMC simultaneously announced that the first eight episodes of season 10 will be available for free starting April 5, should you need to play catch up before the as-yet-undated finale.

The news comes on the heels of AMC postponing the premiere date of its Y.A. spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The show was intended to debut the same night as the flagship series' finale, but will now air at a to-be-determined date "later this year."

