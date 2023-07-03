The Weeknd Celebrates 'The Idol' Season Finale: 'No Matter How Bumpy the Journey'
The Idol wrapped up its controversial first season on Sunday night, and The Weeknd took to social media to celebrate the bow of the HBO drama, which he starred in, co-created and produced with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.
"The finale. grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end," The Weeknd, known by his real name, Abel Tesfaye, in his acting work, captioned the slideshow of behind-the-scenes pics from the series. "Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey."
The Idol's season finale focused on embattled pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) turning the tables on Tesfaye's shady nightclub owner and talent scout, Tedros, for attempting to take over her life and career. The episode capped off a five-episode run that sparked plenty of discussion about the show's explicit scenes and controversial storylines.
"We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning," Depp recently told Vogue Australia in an interview for the July cover story. "I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s OK if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine — I think all the best art is [polarizing]."
For his part, Tesfaye said he expected the criticism and was not bothered by it.
"It's almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous," the performer told Variety of his show's treatment of fame. "You're surrounded by people who you're not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they're good. You just never know. But of course, I've been very fortunate to have people around me that I've known almost my entire life, which is important, and is a gift."
The Idol is streaming now on Max.
