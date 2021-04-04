The Weeknd Donates $1 Million to Ethiopia's Hunger Relief Efforts

The Weeknd is doing his part to combat starvation. The "Blinding Lights" artist recently donated $1 million to hunger relief efforts in Ethiopia.

The singer took to Twitter to share his reasons for donating and to encourage others to open their hearts and their wallets.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," he wrote of the ongoing civil conflict in the East African nation, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of families being forced to flee.

"I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well," he added.

The Weeknd also shared a link to the World Food Program USA, where those interested can donate as well.

The singer is not new to putting his money into good causes and charitable efforts. In February, he teamed up with Postmates to donate 150 meals to healthcare workers in Tampa, Florida, in honor of Black History Month.

Last June, The Weeknd donated $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and another $100,000 to the National Bail Out. In total, his posted donations come to $500,000.

