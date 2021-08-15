'The White Lotus' Season Finale: Fans React to That Death Reveal
‘The White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge Says Her New Series Is …
Christina Haack Calls New Boyfriend Her 'Ride or Die' After On-S…
Selena Gomez Says She Signed Her ‘Life Away to Disney,’ Jennifer…
Addison Rae Says 'He's All That' Co-Star Kourtney Kardashian Is …
Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Her Father Objected to Her Recent Ha…
Jennifer Hudson on the Challenges of ‘Going Aretha’ for New Film…
Meghan McCain Says Goodbye During Her Last Day on ‘The View’
'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…
Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Told to Stay Quiet’ and Her New Att…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Margot Robbie Teases a ‘Whole Ensemble …
‘Coda’ Star Marlee Matlin on Wanting to Make a Difference ‘For t…
‘Swim’ Star Joey Lawrence Gives a Behind the Scenes Look at His …
Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …
Idris Elba Says John Cena Was a ‘Weird Maniac’ While Filming ‘Th…
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
WARNING: Spoilers ahead!
That death has finally been revealed on The White Lotus, and fans have some thoughts. The show's season one finale (that's right -- there'll be a season 2!) aired Sunday night on HBO, and unveiled the answer to the mystery teased in the very first episode.
Viewers knew from the beginning of the Mike White-helmed series that someone had been killed at the resort -- and that it wasn't Shane (Jake Lacy), since he's the one who broke the news about the body. Sunday night's finale, titled "Departures," confirmed Shane was involved, however. In fact, he's the killer.
Over the course of the series, fans watched Shane and the hotel's general manager, Armond (Murray Bartlett), go head-to-head, with Shane becoming more and more entitled and Armond spiraling out of control. At the height of this loss of control, Armond went No. 2 in Shane's suitcase, and Shane responded by stabbing him in the stomach.
The tension between Shane and Armond had been the central focus of the series, so as fans noted on Twitter, the ending wasn't exactly a surprise. Still, it left viewers conflicted.
"When the show about rich people getting whatever they want ended with the rich people being happy and perfectly fine regardless of what they did #whitelotus," one user tweeted.
"I loved the #WhiteLotus finale," another wrote. "Those of you who hated it weren’t paying attention because tonally, it was perfect. Satire and biting social criticism usually don’t come with happy endings. #TheWhiteLotus."
But of course everyone agreed on Jennifer Coolidge being a highlight.
HBO announced on Tuesday that The White Lotus would be back for a second season. The series will leave Hawaii behind to follow a different group of vacationers visiting “another White Lotus property," where they will “settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants."
See more on The White Lotus in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
‘The White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge Says Her New Series Is ‘the Wildest Ride’
‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 2
Murray Bartlett Talks Scene-Stealing 'White Lotus' Role