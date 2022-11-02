Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier called it quits two years ago, but only now are open to talk about the fact they've gone their separate ways and ended their engagement.

The actors took to their Instagram Story on Tuesday and shared a selfie and each giving a thumbs up while flashing a big smile. The Jane the Virgin star revealed that the day the photo was taken this week was the first time they'd seen each other since separating two years ago.

"We are happy and so thankful for the time we had together," Dier wrote. "Haley's post is better worded so go read that one!"

The White Lotus star revealed the separation while adding she's grown and had time to heal over the last couple of years.

"But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out," she wrote, in part. "We shared a deeply special chunk of our lives together. I’m so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!"

According to a 2019 profile in Cosmopolitan, Richardson proposed to Dier back in 2018 in spontaneous fashion. At that point, Richardson told the outlet that they had been dating for seven years before she popped the question.

"I woke up that morning that I was going to ask someone to marry me that day," she told Cosmopolitan. "I was totally in the moment and this gut feeling came up and coerced me to ask him to marry me and I did. And he said yes. I feel like the trick to that was just not thinking about it at all before it happened. I just kind of did it."

She continued, "We were at this outdoor strip mall eating pizza when it happened. When we were crying and having this really amazing moment that I’ll never forget, crying and holding each other and saying oh my gosh, we’re going to get married, we’re going to be together forever, we were like, we’re gonna have to do something about it because we didn’t have any rings. So we went over to this bush and got these twigs and each knelt down one at a time and tied these twigs around our ring fingers. We have them saved in a little baggie. My engagement ring now, it’s custom made, it’s a really simple ring but it’s engraved like a twig."

Back in 2019, the cast of Jane the Virgin reacted to Richardson proposing to Dier. Gina Rodriguezgushed to ET about the cute couple, and Dier joked he and Richardson are the new Brangelina, referring to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

