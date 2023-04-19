'The White Lotus' Star Natasha Rothwell Returning for Season 3
As new details emerge about The White Lotus season 3, it's been revealed that season 1 star Natasha Rothwell is set to return to creator Mike White's hit HBO series. ET has confirmed that she'll be back after first appearing as hotel spa manager Belinda Lindsey.
During season 1, Belinda was often seen opposite guest Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), who took a liking to the hotel employee. Tanya even promised to invest in Belinda's plan to launch her own spa and wellness practice before reneging on the offer in the finale.
While Tanya was killed off in season 2, White has said that season 3 will likely be "a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality," which "could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
With those two things in mind, it certainly makes sense if Belinda returned on The White Lotus -- not only to continue her wellness practice in Thailand, where the new season is set to take place, but also as someone connected to Tanya, whose storyline needs closure considering how things ended with her husband, Greg Hunt (Jon Gries).
When ET spoke to Rothwell, who earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in season 1, she said she "would absolutely jump at the chance to play [Belinda] again."
"I think there’s so many stories to tell," Rothwell previously said, before later adding, "I don’t know what’s going to happen but I know I will follow Mike White to the ends of the earth."
If nothing else, Rothwell's addition to the season 3 cast makes good on White's promise about "bringing back season-one characters," which would bring the series full circle.
ET has reached out for confirmation.
