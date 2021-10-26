'The Wonder Years' Reboot Earns Full Season at ABC
How ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Will Be Different From the Origina…
Charles Shaughnessy Reveals If a ‘The Nanny’ Reboot Could Ever H…
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
Ben Affleck Reflects on Matt Damon Friendship Nearly 25 Years Af…
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
The Wanted Tease Reunion Tour and First New Single in Seven Year…
Why Meghan McCain Will Never Return to ‘The View’ as Co-Host (Ex…
Tom Hardy Reacts to Rumors He Could Be the Next James Bond (Excl…
David Arquette Reveals the Best Souvenir He Took Home From the '…
‘Locke & Key’ Star Darby Stanchfield Reveals Her Favorite Key Fr…
Ben Affleck Reveals His Kissing Scene With Matt Damon Was Cut Fr…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: H.E.R. & Robert Pattinson Tal…
The Wonder Years has scored a full-season pickup at ABC.
The update, which hails from executive producers Lee Daniels and Saladin K. Patterson, has earned a back order of nine episodes, bringing its freshman season episode count to 22, the network announced Tuesday.
The new coming-of-age story centers on the Williams family in the late 1960s, and is told through the point of view of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha "EJ" Williams), as he navigates growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons learned along the way.
Don Cheadle narrates the series as adult Dean, while the ensemble cast includes Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray. Fred Savage, who starred in the original Wonder Years, is director and executive producer.
ABC has also given a full-season order for sophomore comedy Home Economics, which is led by Topher Grace.
The half-hour series, inspired by executive producer Michael Colton, follows the heartwarming yet uncomfortable and frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on.
In addition to Grace, the cast includes Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata. Rounding out the ensemble are Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain and Lidia Porto.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
How 'The Wonder Years' Shows a Tapestry of the Black Experience
'The Wonder Years': Lee Daniels Shares First Look at New Cast
Game Changer Lee Daniels on His Billie Holiday Biopic, Oprah Winfrey