Have we already met The World's Best in week 2?

On Wednesday's all-new episode of the worldwide talent competition show, Dimash Kudaibergen from Kazakhstan stunned the judges with his incredible range, earning him the title of "The Six-Octave Man" and a near-perfect score.

"I've been performing music for the past 20 years," Kudaibergen said in his introduction package. "When I got older, I got a deeper voice, but my high-pitched voice stayed with me. So now I have a very big vocal range,"

The singer admitted that while he has performed for massive audiences all over the world, he was still nervous to make his debut for an American audience. But he needn't have worried, as his vocally dynamic performance left the judges stunned, and effusive in their praise.

"If I closed my eyes, I would've thought there were at least eight to 10 people singing," Drew Barrymore gushed. "One minute you're Queen, and the next minute you're Pavarotti, and I'm like, how is this all happening out of one person?"

RuPaul and Faith Hill were also wowed by the emotion in Kudaibergen's performance, with Ru gushing, "You are the reason World's Best was created!"

The performance earned the hopeful contestant perfect 50s across the board from the celebrity panel, and the Wall of the World nearly agreed in unison, with Kudaibergen earning a 98 out of a possible 100. Only two of the world's judges didn't vote for the impressive singer to move on to the next round, and host James Corden made sure to call them out, leading the crowd in chants of "shame" for their dissenting opinions.

Other outstanding acts from week 2 of The World's Best included Sister Christina, an Italian nun who wowed the judges and crowd with her performance of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," Duo Suining, an incredible balancing act from China and Dundu Giants of Light, a musical puppetry act from Germany that brought the judges to tears and ultimately earned a score of 97 out of 100.

The World's Best airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. See more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'World's Best' Escape Artist Matt Johnson on His Nerve-Racking Artistry and 'Living on the Edge' (Exclusive)

'The World's Best' Brings New Elements to the Talent Show Genre in Surprising, Exciting Premiere

'The World's Best': James Corden on Why the Show Got the Coveted Post-Super Bowl Slot! (Exclusive)