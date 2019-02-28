These ‘Pen15’ Bloopers Will Get You Through the Day (Exclusive)
Middle school’s never been so fun.
Hulu’s insanely addictive, highly bingeable comedy Pen15 dropped its entire first season earlier this month, hitting ‘90s kids right in the feels with a spot-on recreation of early-aughts tween/teen life… just with 30-somethings playing 13-year-olds. And, if you’re like most people who hit play on the series, chances are you finished it in one sitting and are clamoring for more time with Maya Ishii-Peters (Maya Erskine) and Anna Konkle (Anna Kone). Well, lucky for you, ET’s got you covered with a full two minutes of never-before-seen bloopers and outtakes from season one!
Watch the clip above to see on-screen (and real life) besties Konkle and Erskine crack each other up (and their actualteen co-stars) as they improv their way through some of the series’ most memorable scenes. No doubt, you’ll be tweeting Hulu for a season two ASAP after -- and you’ll be in good company. Just look at Chrissy Teigen:
Pen15’s entire first season is now streaming on Hulu.
