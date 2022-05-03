*Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us.

As This Is Us is known to do, Tuesday's new episode made sure to bring many fans to tears with its emotional handling of mortality and familial loss.

Titled "Miguel," the episode was focused almost entirely on Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas) -- and specifically the heartbreaking reason why he wasn't by Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) bedside on her last day in the far-off future, as seen in a flashforward in previous episode.

Fans began to worry about Miguel before the episode ever aired, as a preview teaser seemed to indicate the episode would essentially wrap up his entire life's journey. And, as the episode proceeded and increasing indications of his declining health were introduced, many fans felt they were watching a march toward the painfully inevitable.

And they were right! Totally, 100 percent right. The episode wraps up with the family attending Miguel's funeral and scattering his ashes after he spent the majority of his later years devoting his waking life to caring for Rebecca.

Needless to say, fans had some strong reactions to the emotionally painful episode -- including Moore, who tweeted screen shots of Rebecca and Miguel, which she captioned, "#TeamMiguel and Team @jonhuertas for life! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ThisIsUs"

If y’all would’ve told me 6 years ago I would be crying over Miguel after this scene I would’ve thought you was on crack or something #ThisIsUspic.twitter.com/jaTppyWrJt — Jordan 🐖 (@queenjordan94) May 4, 2022

And the fact that Kevin was the one who helped reunite Miguel with his son and the two of them are the ones who went to Puerto Rico spread Miguel’s ashes?! After Kevin was so anti-Miguel? #ThisIsUspic.twitter.com/WEsJ8dDpI3 — shwibr (@shwibr) May 4, 2022

If this is a preview, I can’t do 3 episodes of Rebecca getting worse, Mandy about to have me in pieces all May. 🥹 #ThisIsUs#ThisIsUsFinalChapterpic.twitter.com/u2idpnAqCE — Lloyd Luciano (@BlackDon322) May 4, 2022

i’m sorry for the way i acted towards you at the start of the show, miguel 😭 #thisisus@NBCThisisUs — 𝙱𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚎𝚎🪩 (@bayleexavery) May 4, 2022

The way that caretaking wears down on the hearts, bodies, lives of caretakers and how often it goes seen yet unrecognized. Thank you for showing more sides of that life #ThisIsUs Oh Miguel - you are a real one for sure. I just wish there was someone to take care of the caretaker — Dr Jovonne J Bickerstaff (@Jrny4wrd) May 4, 2022

I take back EVERYTHING rude I ever said in the past seasons about Miguel. I’m so sorry Miguel #ThisIsUspic.twitter.com/Q2jiEsw1nF — pia (@pippajane_) May 4, 2022

Tonight's episode was one of the best! It took 6 seasons to get Miguel's backstory and it was definitely worth the wait. #ThisIsUs#ThisIsUsThefinalchapterpic.twitter.com/4nga5DvrZ2 — Cedric 😎 (@Cedric324) May 4, 2022

One of the best episodes of the series. Miguel, you are a class act. #ThisIsUs — Andrea Brickman (@AndreaBrickman) May 4, 2022

I was heartbroken watching Jack die on @NBCThisisUs. I was choked with tears at the end of today’s episode. Miguel’s story was so well written and played out. Well done @jonhuertas. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ThisIsUs — Carrie (@kare620bear) May 4, 2022

For 6 years Miguel has been a supporting actor…tonight…he took his rightful place center stage. He honored Jack. He honored Rebecca. He honored his vows. A beautiful soul the Pearsons were blessed to have❤️ @NBCThisisUs#thisisus#ThisIsUsFinalChapter — Krista Marshall (@everydaymomsmls) May 4, 2022

I am SOBBING 😭😭😭



I am sorry for all the not nice things I’ve said about Miguel these past 6 years 😭#ThisIsUsFinalChapter#ThisIsUspic.twitter.com/eiW7AhlCZ9 — Paula ☕️☀️ (@paula_30throad) May 4, 2022

Not Kevin going to Miguel's son to VOUCH for him. I am undone! #ThisIsUs#ThisIsUsFinalChapterpic.twitter.com/vzJXVS3dec — Kb (@bk_4605) May 4, 2022

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

