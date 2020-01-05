'This Is Us': John Legend to Guest Star in Season 4

The Pearsons are about to welcome a legend.

John Legend, who is already part of the NBC family as a coach on The Voice, will guest star in the fourth season of This Is Us. Legend's surprise appearance was revealed in a promo that aired during the Golden Globes on Sunday.

While details weren't immediately available on how Legend fits into the storyline, the EGOT winner was briefly seen seated at a piano looking dapper in a tailored suit, presumably playing himself.

If Legend were to cameo as himself, he would not be the first to do so on This Is Us. Over the course of its run, This Is Us has has recruited Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan to play themselves.

Following the promo's debut, a fan tweeted at Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, about his upcoming appearance on the show. Teigen was hilariously unaware, thinking they were using one of his songs in a future episode.

"I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself?" Teigen tweeted Sunday evening.

I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself? https://t.co/Ym6Mga1P9p — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2020

Way to be kept in the dark, Chrissy!

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up-to-date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'This Is Us': 8 Biggest Questions After the Season 4 Fall Finale

'This Is Us' Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Is Kevin About to Push Nicky Away for Good? (Exclusive)

'This Is Us': Déjà and Malik's Budding Romance Leads to a Major Parental Confrontation

John Legend Says Long-Time Friend Common Is the Reason He Won an EGOT (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery