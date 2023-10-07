Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins have called it quits after almost four years of dating.

The This Is Us star and Collins, a former music executive, shared a joint statement on Instagram announcing their split. They said they "decided to end our romantic relationship amicably" after three and a half years of dating.

"While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us," the statement continued. "We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

It was only three months ago when ET caught up with Metz and Collins in Nashville at the legendary Bluebird Cafe, where Metz revealed she had finished co-writing her second book with Collins. She also shared they had another one in the works as they continued working on songs for her debut album.

Back in February -- and ahead of their three-year anniversary in May -- Metz opened up to ET about how they first met and the moment they fell in love.

"When we first met, which was over the pandemic, we got to know each other very well because all you could do was talk because you didn’t get together," Metz recalled of the early days of their romance.

Metz and Collins ("Love at first swipe," he once told ET) met on the dating app, Bumble, while in Nashville, Tennessee. As Metz shared with ET in February, they soon realized they had mutual friends among other things in common.

"For me, prayer is always important and I think for Bradley as well, and we always talked about how we were raised and how important it was to bolster children’s self-esteem and confidence and so we just wanted to impart that," Metz said of how their book came about, also referencing her time as a preschool teacher as a key period in her life. "I have a big family, so we just wanted to impart that message and to do that through a gentle direction to prayer because it was so important to us."

In that same interview, Collins gushed over the actress who played Kate in the NBC drama.

"She's just so funny," he marveled. "Everything else along with it, what everyone doesn't know is that she's absolutely hilarious."

Responded Metz, "I don't know if you can see it in his eyes, but he's very in touch with his feelings. I won’t call you out because if you cry then I'll cry, but it's just so nice to have someone that you really care about and you enjoy spending time with be vulnerable. I feel like that's when you have that connective tissue that really allows you to get to know each other. To be vulnerable is hard and it can be really scary, but Bradley’s really good at that and I think that was probably one of the things I first admired and love very much about you."

