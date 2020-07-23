Love in lockdown gets a new twist.

In the music video for “Overdrive,” which was released on Wednesday, indie recording artist ESS SEE uses a 1967 PSA from the United States Postal Service that was originally filmed to encourage people to utilize new zip codes.

The super cool visual plays as the perfect example of quarantine love complete with '60s wardrobe and grainy shots that transport viewers right back to the era.

Although “Overdrive” is a love song, ESS SEE recorded the track to offer up a slice of hope to those "who have become hardened” by heartbreak. The self-produced track will hit home for anyone familiar with the complications of deep heartache, yet brave enough to embrace the uncertainty of new love.

Thankfully, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped artists from finding creative ways to produce new content. Drake, Kehlani, Blink-182, Tyga, 5 Seconds of Summer and more shot quarantine-style music videos that could become the new normal -- at least for the next several months.

ESS SEE, a Brooklyn-based electric pop singer, counts Carole King, Emily Haines, Lana Del Rey, and Janelle Monae, among her lyrical influences.

“Overdrive” marks ESS SEE's second single since 2019’s “Waiting for the Sky to Fall.” Her debut EP, Ordinary Woman, was released in 2017.

The song is currently available on all streaming platforms.

