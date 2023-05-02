Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is still very much in full swing, and some of our favorite moments from the record-breaking tour has to be seeing little Swifties dancing along with their parents at their first T-Swift concert. Attending the Eras Tour is a moment they'll never forget, but even if you can't bring your kid to the concert, you can now bring a bit of Taylor Swift home to them.

Little Golden Book Biographies, who have illustrated the lives of Beyonce, Simone Biles, Dolly Parton and more, just released a Taylor Swift biography. Much like Swift's singles, the new book is already topping the charts as an Amazon bestseller.

The 24-page picture book biography tells the story of Taylor Swift, a determined singer-songwriter who got her big break in Nashville at 16 before becoming one of the most successful musicians of all time.

Through colorful drawings, the biography illustrates what makes Taylor Swift so special — her ability to tell stories with her songs. While Little Golden Books are geared towards children, Swifties of all ages will adore this charming retelling of Swift's ascent to fame.

Whether your child is a newfound Taylor Swift fan or you're hoping to teach them all about the pop star, you'll love Little Golden Book's new Taylor Swift biography — now available on Amazon.

Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, According to TikTok

Taylor Swift Tells Fans 'How Much I've Missed You' to Kick off Tour

Dolly Parton Releases New Children's Book & It's Already a Bestseller

Miranda Lambert Shares the Inspiration Behind Her New Cookbook

Miranda Lambert Shares Hubby Brendan McLoughlin’s Reaction to Her Cookbook | Certified Country

Dolly Parton on Her Rock Album, Crush on Mick Jagger and New Book

Dolly Parton on Her New Book, Mick Jagger Crush and How Her Husband Inspired Her | Certified Country

Miranda Lambert Debuts New Country Cookbook ‘Y'all Eat Yet?’