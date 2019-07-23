Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are expecting their third child, a baby girl.

And the proud dad is already saving for her wedding!

The 29-year-old country singer took to social media on Tuesday to share the happy news.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Rhett wrote on Instagram. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

The post was accompanied by two gorgeous family photos, one showing his girls, 1-year-old Ada and 3-year-old Willa Gray, wearing matching, pink plaid swimsuits while cradling Lauren’s baby bump.

The second pic revealed the baby’s gender, and despite the girls and Rhett wearing blue, it was pink smoke exploding into the air as they learned another daughter was on the way.

In late 2016, the couple discovered they were pregnant with Ada, just months after they started the adoption process that led to them also becoming parents to Willa Gray.

Shortly after Ada’s birth, Rhett opened up to ET about juggling two young children.

“It’s pretty intense because I feel like when one of them goes to sleep, the other one wakes up and vice versa,” he said. “We're figuring it out as we go, and it’s been a fun journey thus far.”

