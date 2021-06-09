Thomas Rhett Loves Being a 'Girl Dad' as He and Wife Lauren Akins Await Their 4th Daughter (Exclusive)
Thomas Rhett has got the whole "Girl Dad" thing down. The country singer talked to ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Wednesday night's 2021 CMT Music Awards where he opened up about awaiting the birth of his fourth daughter with wife, Lauren Akins.
"It's overwhelming to be honest with you," Rhett admitted to ET. "We're due in November and we're gonna have four little girls and it's just gonna be awesome. I feel like I've gotten very good at being a 'girl dad,' so very, very excited about it."
While Rhett and his wife are excited to welcome a fourth daughter, the "Country Again" singer shared that his three other girls, Willa, 5, Ada, 3 and Lennon, 1, were hoping to have a baby brother.
"I have a video of it that I haven't shared with anybody yet," Rhett revealed. "Lauren's showing them the pregnancy test and them being like, 'Is it a boy. Is it a brother?' Lauren's like, 'We don't know yet,' and when they told them they were like, 'We wanted a boy!'"
Rhett, who has spoken about wanting five children, joked that he would work on getting that boy for his girls the next time around.
As far as Father's Day celebrations go, Rhett will serve as the grill master in his house.
"Most every Father's Day, the girls just let me cook something," Rhett shared. "That's what I love to do. I love standing by the grill. And a lot of the time on Father's Day, they'll help me kind of prep the stuff that we're cooking. Hopefully it's just chill. Sit by the pool, have a beer, cookout, do the thing."
While Rhett said that he wishes he could take the pain from his wife after revealing that she's been dealing with some morning sickness during this pregnancy, he has stepped in to help with her late night cravings, which have included bean burritos from Taco Bell.
"Lately her thing has been bean burritos from Taco Bell at 11 o'clock at night," Rhett shared. "I'm the Taco Bell man. I'm the delivery service."
The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Each winner is selected by the fans.
