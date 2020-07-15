T.I. and Tiny have had their share of ups and downs, but the rapper knows his wife is a "lifetime entanglement."

Tip poked fun at the new buzzword -- and Jada Pinkett Smith's use of it during her latest Red Table Talk -- in a sweet birthday message to his wife on Tuesday.

"Sending Love & Light to my Queen on this Glorious Day of Life‼️" T.I. wrote to Tiny, who was celebrating her 45th birthday. "May nothing bring u down‼️ We walked through the fire and roasted marshmallows brown. We got it out the mud but it's still shining bright as they come."

"20 yrs ago we met at the mall where you told me I was too young. So we smoked, got high together and never came back. We share memories that can never be replaced....a bond that nothing can break 20 times on 7/14. We've found so many different ways to celebrate you and you magnificent existence....and this one shall be no different. May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement(😉just had to)," he continued, adding a handful of laughing emojis.

"I woke up this morning on a beautiful island next to you 😍and totally forgot about 😍the view. They told me I can't have no mo 🔫s & I promise I tried but now I got a brand NEW 45' next to me on my side. Happy Gday Mrs.H. Onwards and Upwards Love Bug‼️"

The pair celebrated Tiny's big day with a private, beachside dinner, with Tip captioning a romantic vid, "Flew all the way to CoCo beach just to eat👑." Tip also captioned a video of their arrival, writing, "Happy Gday Mrs.H.👑Let's show em how to Pop it Kid‼️Rock Solid Lock'd in type sh*t 🔐threw da key away🔒Now I just need a day to rock ya boat ⛵️ the Aaliyah way😈 #HappyBirthdayQueen @majorgirl."

The "entanglement" talk is T.I.'s way of poking fun at Jada, who sat down at the Red Table with husband Will Smith last week to get candid about singer August Alsina's bombshell claim that he was romantically linked to her in the past.

During the episode on Friday, Jada acknowledged she got involved with August when she and Will were separated. "We were over," she said of their relationship at the time.

"We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy," Will added.

Jada said that during that time she got into an "entanglement" with August, and when Will pressed her, she acknowledged that it was a "relationship."

"Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely," she said.

See more from the candid episode in the video below.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Address August Alsina Allegations on Red Table Talk This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Blasts 50 Cent in DMs After Rapper Messages Him About Jada

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Gets Candid About His Controversial Comments

Inside Will & Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage Turned 'Life Partnership'