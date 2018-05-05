Tia Mowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 2!

Tia Mowry is a mom for the second time!

The 39-year-old The Game actress and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, she announced on Sunday. The couple is already parents to 6-year-old son, Cree.

"Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Mowry Instagrammed alongside of a picture of herself holding her newborn. "Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches 💕 We are in heaven."

Prior to announcing the birth of their new bundle of joy, Hardrict shared a picture of himself at the hospital wearing a hair net and face mask, awaiting his daughter's arrival.

"Grown man Tears 😓 Baby girl is near Prayers Up 👑," the 38-year-old The Oath star captioned the snap.

On Friday, Mowry shared that she was in "the home stretch," tweeting, "My hospital bag is packed and we are in the home stretch ladies and gents!"

My hospital bag is packed and we are in the home stretch ladies and gents! Take a peek at what’s inside and follow #TiaMowrysQuickFix@TiaQuickFix to watch more episodes! ​https://t.co/fDk7czw9e8https://t.co/Qfsi5sCokE — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) May 4, 2018

Mowry announced her pregnancy on social media in November with a pic of her growing baby bump. In January, the former Sister, Sister star shared that she was expecting a daughter during her baking tutorial on her YouTube channel.

At the end of last year, she opened up to ET about how she and Hardrict have kept their relationship strong after nearly 10 years of marriage.

