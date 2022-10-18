Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Says 'I Love My Wife' Following Divorce Announcement
Cory Hardrict says he has nothing but love for his estranged wife, Tia Mowry. The actor recently expressed his feelings during an Instagram Live.
In the video, shared by The Shade Room on Tuesday, Hardrict, 42, tells fans, "It's love, y'all. I love y'all for real."
"I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife," Hardrict continues. "Love all you guys. It's all love."
Mowry first shared the news of her divorce with her fans in a note on her Instagram on Oct. 4.
"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote next to a picture of her and Hardrict. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."
Hardrict and Mowry share two children -- 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo.
The actress spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on Monday at the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, and she opened up on how she's doing amid the split.
"I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed," Mowry shared, before sharing gratitude with her fans for their support during this challenging time.
"I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," Mowry shared with a warm smile. "I'm so grateful for the community and the fans that I have."
She also expressed that her and Hardrict's children are "doing amazing" amid the relationship shake-up, adding, "They're all so happy. And that means the world to me, my children."
See the video below to hear more.
