The anonymous woman who filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears has filed a request with the court to have her lawsuit dismissed, according to multiple reports.

The female plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claimed in a lawsuit filed on Aug. 30 that the comedians groomed her and her brother -- an anonymous male plaintiff, John Doe -- to perform sexual acts when they were children as part of a comedy skit. Haddish vehemently denied the allegations made in the lawsuit.

The new filing reportedly asks that the judge in the case dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, which means the lawsuit cannot be filed again in the future. There was no reason stated in the filing for why the woman now wants to withdraw the suit.

The woman issued a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, expressing, "My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."

The statement did not mention Spears, or detail any reason for the woman's decision to file her motion to dismiss her lawsuit.

According to The Daily Beast, which first broke the news and obtained the original documents, the female plaintiff, 22, claimed she and the male plaintiff, 15, were 14 and 7 respectively at the time of the alleged abuse. The female plaintiff previously claimed Haddish recruited her after she attended a comedy camp where the comedian was a guest speaker. The lawsuit alleged that the comics coerced the children to perform mock sexual acts as part of explicit sketches, including one called "Through a Pedophile's Eyes."

In a statement to ET at the time, Haddish's attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, said the lawsuit was "frivolous" and strongly denied Jane Doe's claims. Spears' attorney, Debra Opri, issued a statement to ET as well, calling the lawsuit a "shakedown."

Several days after the suit was filed, Haddish addressed the claims and said she "deeply regrets" agreeing to act in the sketch in question.

The “Through a Pedophiles Eyes” sexually explicit sketch was filmed in 2013 and posted to the platform Funny or Die in 2014. The video was removed from the site in 2018.

ET has reached out to Haddish and Spears for comment on the new motion to dismiss the suit.

