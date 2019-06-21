Tiffany Young is heading out on her first North American solo tour!

The K-Pop star shared a message for her dedicated fans, exclusively with ET, announcing that her hotly-anticipated Magnetic Moon Tour is kicking off this fall.

"After the release of my EP and the mini-showcase tour, and being able to see you guys sing and open your hearts has inspired me to share even more," the "I Just Wanna Dance" singer said. "I wanted to let you guys know how much I appreciate the opportunity to share my voice and to share this new journey with you."

"It has been hard for me to rest, because I have been so inspired by you, which is why I’ve been in the studio almost every day with some new producers day dreaming about how and when I’m gonna be able to share this music with you," Young continued. "Which is why I’m happy to let you guys know that new music is coming sooner than you think."

"I also wanted to thank you for creating such a positive and safe space online for me and for each other," she added. "It’s inspired me to want to capture that love and that energy into a tour for you!"

Regarding her upcoming Magnetic Moon Tour, Young said it will feature "some new music" and "a whole new set dedicated to open hearts and open minds."

Tiffany Young

Young's 18-stop Magnetic Moon Tour kicks off Oct. 25 with a performance in Sacramento, in her home state of California. The tour continues across the United States and parts of Canada over to the East Coast before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.

Register with Tunespeak for your first chance at pre-sale tickets plus enter to win special prizes like early entry and signed merch. Registration ends Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET and pre-sale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiffany Young Doesn't Kiss and Tell! ( Exclusive)

Tiffany Young on Being the First Female K-Pop Star to Walk AMAs Carpet

'Saturday Night Live': BTS Makes History as First K-Pop Musical Guest

Related Gallery