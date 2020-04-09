If you can't get enough of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, you're in for a treat!

In addition to a reported new episode that Jeff Lowe teased earlier this month, Netflix revealed on Thursday that a special after-show for the fan-favorite crime docuseries is coming to their streaming service on April 12.

Titled The Tiger Kingand I, the show will be hosted by super fan Joel McHale, who will interview some of the main subjects from the series, like Lowe and his wife, Lauren, Saff, John Reinke and John Finlay (and, hopefully, Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Doc Antle). According to a press release, McHale aims to "bring fans deeper into the bizarre and amazing world of Tiger King," while also giving the cast a chance to tell their story directly with "inside info, opinions and insight into the controversial, captivating series that has become a global sensation."

"It's eye-opening and hopefully funny," McHale added, in a video announcing the special.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

But that's not all the Tiger King-related projects fans can look forward to. Rob Lowe is reportedly in discussions to play Exotic for a new scripted series helmed by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. According to Deadline, who was first to report the news, conversations are in very preliminary stages.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor fueled the fire earlier this week, when he posted an epic pic of himself posing as the former cat breeder on Instagram. Originally captioned "Rob Exotic," he recently updated it to say, "UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!"

Plus, Investigation Discovery recently announced it is working on a “definitive sequel” to Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries, called Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, which will be helmed by Exotic himself. The new special, which does not have a release date, will purportedly include exclusive, unseen footage and the unveiling of “secrets only Joe knows.”

'Tiger King's Jeff Lowe Believes Carole Baskin Is Responsible for Her Ex-Husband's Death (Exclusive)



