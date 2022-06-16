'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic and Prison Fiancé John Graham Break Up

Joe Exotic's engagement has come to an end. The incarcerated star of Netflix's true-crime docuseries, Tiger King, revealed that he and his fiancé, John Graham, have called it quits.

Attorney Autumn Blackledge, who represents Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- tells ET, "Joe has shared with me that prison is a very tough place to be... you meet all kinds of people in prison and that most are really good. John Graham spent 10 years of his life in prison and Joe states that he would like to believe that they did fall in love."

However, Blackledge says that after Graham was released from prison, Exotic's ex "has moved on" from him.

"Joe will continue to have a close relationship with his son and some members of John’s family. He has nothing to say bad about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life back," Blackledge continues.

The attorney adds that a "very special man has come back" into Exotic's life and that the embattled former zoo operator "just wants to be happy and, for God’s sake, to go home!"

As for Exotic's ongoing divorce from his ex, Dillon Passage, the attorney states that his legal team is "making slow but steady progress."

News of Exotic's relationship with Graham first went public in April, and ET learned that Graham was the reason he filed for divorce from Passage in March.

"Joe's new love interest is a man named John Graham, and the prison romance is the reason Exotic recently filed divorce docs from jail," Blackledge told ET back in April.

In January, Exotic was resentenced to 21 years in prison by a federal judge in Oklahoma for his 2017 murder-for-hire case involving Carole Baskin.

