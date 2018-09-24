Tiger Woods had a weekend to remember!

The 42-year-old golfer won his 80th PGA Tour Title on Sunday -- and scored a kiss from his girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair was all smiles after Woods sealed the deal at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wearing an orange tank top and black shorts, 33-year-old Herman kept it casual for her day cheering on her beau. Meanwhile, Woods looked sharp in a red polo, black pants and a matching cap.

Following Woods' win, Herman ran up to her guy, threw her arms around him and shared a sweet kiss. "Love you," Woods was heard saying in footage from the event. The two have reportedly been dating since last year.

Fans were clearly thrilled for the athlete, many chanting Woods' name from the sidelines.

The professional victory comes five years after his last golf success where he won the Bridgestone Invitational in 2013. “I had a hard time not crying coming up on that last hole,” he told the Golf Channel following his win.

The triumph also follows a series of personal struggles for Woods over the years, including a DUI arrest, back problems, a cheating scandal with ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, and a nude-photo leak with ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn.

