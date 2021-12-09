Tiger Woods is making his return to competitive golf next week, 10 months after he suffered serious injuries in a car crash. Woods, 45, says he'll participate in the PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son, Charlie.



"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud," Woods said in a statement.

Last year, Woods and his son finished seventh in the tournament but all eyes in this year's tournament will be on the elder Woods' recovery. The tournament, which allows for players to team up with family members, kicks off in Orlando on Dec. 16.

On Feb. 23, Woods struck a median while driving his SUV just outside Los Angeles. Police said Woods was speeding as fast as 87 miles per hour in an area known for vehicle accidents. Woods injured his right leg and it required a lengthy surgery to stabilize shattered tibia and fibula bones in the leg. It was the 10th surgery of his career and it came two months after a fifth back surgery.

Local police determined the cause of the cause but declined to publicly share details, citing privacy concerns.

Last month, a video showed him taking full swings while pivoting on his injured leg, giving his fans hope. However, Woods ruled out a full-time return to golf and said he will limit himself to playing in select tournaments.

"I don't have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life," Woods told Golf Digest (when). "After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don't think I'll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that's OK. I can still participate in the game of golf."

