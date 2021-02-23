Tiger Woods Recovering From Surgery Following Serious Car Crash

Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery after a serious car crash on Tuesday morning. The athlete's team updated fans on his condition on Tuesday night, revealing that he has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle.

"Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center," Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins," Mahajan added. "Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

According to Woods' team, he's currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room. The statement also expressed gratitude to the doctors and hospital staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Fire Department.

"There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family," the team shared.

As ET previously reported, Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Woods was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for injuries.

The athlete was the only person and occupant in the crash, which took place on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle sustained major damage.

During a live press conference hours after the crash, officials told reporters that at this time there is "no evidence of impairment" when the incident took place, and that it is subject to investigation.

They also shared that the vehicle was totaled, and traveled several 100 feet from the center divider. Upon arrival, they confirmed that they did not use the jaws of life, as previously incorrectly reported. They did, however, use an axe and halligan bar to extract Woods out of the vehicle. They confirmed that he was conscious and in stable condition and taken to the UCLA hospital.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Serious Car Crash: Everything We Know This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Tiger Woods Accident: 'No Evidence of Impairment,' Officials Say

Tiger Woods' Car Crash: Lindsey Vonn and More Stars Send Well-Wishes

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Serious Car Crash