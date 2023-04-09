Tiger Woods Withdraws From Masters Due to Injury

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters due to injury, the tournament tweeted on Sunday.

Woods was one of 54 golfers who made the cut to continue after the first two rounds at August National, finishing the first 36 holes at 3 over par. At the end of seven holes in the third round, he was at 9 over par.

This was the 23rd consecutive Masters that Woods made the cut, tying the all-time record held by Fred Couples (who also made the cut) and Gary Player.

The 87th Masters has so far been plagued by inclement weather. The Masters was forced to call off the tournament at 3:15 p.m. ET during the third round on Saturday after 45 minutes of pouring rain — with players and caddies forced to navigate the windy conditions under umbrellas.

On Friday, a tree fell at Augusta National's 17th hole, causing play to be suspended. No one was injured. The Masters will continue Sunday morning as the tournament will make up for the rescheduled round.

There will be a 30-hole marathon on Sunday, broadcast on CBS starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Find your local station here.

Brooks Koepka, at 13 under par is on top of the leaderboard, followed by Jon Rahm at 9 under par.

This article was originally published by CBS News on April 9, 2023 at 8:19 a.m. PT.

Up Next

