TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dead at 21

TikTok star Megha Thakur is dead. According to an announcement released by Thakur's parents, she "suddenly and unexpectedly passed away" in the early morning hours of Nov. 24. She was 21.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," Thakur's parents wrote.

Thakur's parents wanted her fans to not only know of her death but how much she loved them. They ended the sad announcement by asking for thoughts and prayers for her "onward journey."

"Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed," they continued. "She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey."

According to the announcement, a funeral for Thakur was held on Nov. 29. A cause of death for the social media personality has not yet been announced.

The news of Thakur's death was met with condolences in the comments, with one user writing, "megha knew how much of a force she was in the influencer space and how many women looked up to her, I told her all the time. we lost an angel too soon. I’m keeping you and your family in my thoughts ❤️," and another commenting, "My dearest Megha, this is absolutely devastating. Sending your family so much love. I’m so truly saddened by the loss of a creative genius."

Thakur had amassed 105,000 followers on Instagram and over 940,000 followers on TikTok, touting a message of confidence and body positivity with each of her posts.

Her final TikTok video, posted Nov. 18, preached exactly that, showing the dressed-up 21-year-old crossing a New York City sidewalk with nothing but confidence.

Using her own voice to dub the clip, Thakur can be heard saying, "Wanna feel true power? Realize who the f**k you are."

"YOU’RE in charge of your destiny. Remember that 💫 #confidence #selflove," she captioned the clip.

