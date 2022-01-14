Christmas came early in 2022! Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin from The Santa Clause for a new Disney+ Original limited series.

The 68-year-old actor will also serve as an executive producer for the project currently using the working title The Santa Clause. According to the streaming giant, production is slated to start in March in L.A.. Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the showrunner and he'll also executive produce. Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina are also on board as executive producers.

Allen, who told ET back in 1994 that transforming into Santa Claus was not an easy process, appeared in all three films of The Santa Clause franchise, a box office behemoth for Walt Disney Pictures. The first film, an annual staple on TV sets across the country during the holidays, was released in 1994. Allen's role as Scott Calvin saw him as a divorced father trying to make Christmas special for his son. The inadvertent answer? He transforms into Santa after catching Santa on the roof and scaring him to fall off.

The film has a heartwarming ending, but it wasn't initially intended that way. Allen revealed in 2018, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that the script was originally much darker.

"The original Santa Clause is a little darker, written by two comedians, and I actually shot and killed Santa, in the original movie," he said. "And he fell off the roof, because I thought he was a burglar. And he gives me the card, and the whole movie starts. And the kid goes, ‘You just killed Santa.’ And I said, ‘He shouldn’t have been on the roof when he wasn’t invited.’”

Woke up this morning and noticed a bit more stubble. This always happens to me as I transition to you no who this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/MAXNIbZs9f — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) November 11, 2020

The news of the upcoming series comes just two months after Allen channeled his Santa Clause character back in November. He had tweeted a selfie showing him sporting a thick natural beard.

It's unclear if the photo was a flashback pic or if he grew it in quick fashion, given how less than a month before posting that selfie on Twitter he was seen clean shaven in a photo with his Home Improvement co-star, Richard Karn, as they filmed their new reality series, Assembly Required.

Either way, the beard's coming back!

