Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' May Return to TV Following Cancellation

Only a year after getting canceled by ABC, the Tim Allen family sitcom Last Man Standingis gearing up for a possible return to television.

A source tells ET that Allen has signed a deal to bring back his hit series, this time on Fox, and negotiations are under way with the rest of the original cast and executive producers to join him.

Allen sparked excited speculation among fans of the canceled series on Thursday when he took to Twitter, writing, "They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding?"

The sitcom originally ran for six seasons, with its final episode airing on March 31, 2017. The news of the show's cancellation came two months later, on May 10, and was met with outrage from fans, as well as confusion.

Even in its sixth season, the show was the second-highest rated sitcom on ABC, making it's cancellation something of a surprise, and the reasons behind the decision were somewhat complex.

Last Man Standing was a co-production between ABC and 20th Century Fox Television, with the latter covering production costs for the first six seasons. According to reports, if ABC had renewed the series, the network would have been responsible for those costs, which was an expenditure they were unwilling to shoulder.

20th Century Fox Television is now in negotiations with sister company Fox Broadcasting to resurrect the sitcom for a seventh season.

While fans of Last Man Standing will no doubt be excited about the development, it may disappoint those looking forward to a possible Home Improvement revival, which Allen had voiced interest in earlier this year.

ET spoke with the veteran sitcom star in March at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar-viewing party, where he said he would be open to the possibility of seeing his beloved '90s sitcom make a comeback, following the same path as Roseanne, Full House and Will & Grace, among others.

However, he was still pining for a return of Last Man Standing at the time, telling ET, "I still miss Last Man Standing. We didn't get our seventh year. I adored that show. It's like having a new dog and now to go back to the old dog? I don't know. I like both characters, but yeah, I'd be very interested in that idea."

