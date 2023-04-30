Tim Bachman, Bachman-Turner Overdrive Co-Founder, Dead at 71

Tim Bachman, one of the founding members of the Canadian rock group, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 71.

Tim's son, Ryder Bachman, announced the news that his father had died on Apr. 28 with a tribute posted to Facebook.

"My Dad passed this afternoon," Ryder wrote, alongside a black-and-white throwback snapshot of himself as a child standing on a mountaintop with his dad. "Thank You Everyone for the kind words."

"Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end," Ryder added. "Grab yer loved ones and hug 'em close, ya never know how long you have."

Ryder revealed in a previous post that his father had been in hospice care after a battle with brain cancer.

Tim co-founded BTO in the early 1970s alongside his brothers, Randy and Robbie Bachman, and Fred Turner.

Tim played with the group for their first two albums, both released in 1973, but left the group and was replaced by Blair Thornton in 1974. However, he rejoined the group a decade late for their 1984 reunion tour, and continued performing on tour throughout the 1980s.

In later years, Tim worked as a realtor in Alberta, Canada. In 2014, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is survived by his son.

