Tim McGraw isn't scared of some rowdy concertgoers!

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to McGraw, who just announced his Standing Room Only Tour, about how he's prepping for the stage and whether or not he plans to bring extra protection with him amid all the incidents at concerts in recent months.

"No," McGraw said simply of the tour, which will kick off March 14, 2024. "Hopefully I'm still spry, and hope I can dodge and duck and leap."

"I mean it's absolutely crazy and then you ruin the show for everybody else," he added of what's becoming a frequent occurrence at concerts, with artists like Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles and more being hit with objects while performing.

The tour, he promised, is set to be a safe one, with McGraw noting that he's looking forward to everyone seeing the "crazy spectacular production" he and his team have planned for the upcoming shows,

"It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time. I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production I'm looking forward to everybody seeing. This is probably one of the coolest productions we've ever had. We're gonna blow it out," McGraw said, before clarifying that no pyrotechnic stunts are likely during his concert.

"I'm not a big pyro guy. I'm scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough, I'll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off," he joked. "We don't need that. I'd light my a** on fire."

As for if he and Faith Hill's three daughters -- Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 -- will be joining him on stage, McGraw said it's a maybe for now.

"Maybe I'll talk them into it. Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them," McGraw said. "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

The tour comes amid new music for the 56-year-old country singer, whose album, Standing Room Only, is his first in three years.

Fans can see McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, and check out his new album, Standing Room Only, on August 25.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage While Performing in Arizona

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Displays Singing and Piano Talent

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Reveal 'It's Your Love' Music Video Secret 25 Years After Debut (Exclusive)

Tim McGraw and Post Malone Take On-Stage Falls This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery