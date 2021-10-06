Tim McGraw is sharing the story of what he says is still "the best day of my life." The country singer took to Instagram to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Faith Hill, by filling fans in on the sweet way he proposed to Hill all those years ago.

"We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no," he recalled in the video. "She said, 'I'm not going to get involved with another country singer, it's just not going to work out.'"

But that didn't keep McGraw from trying. The "Don't Take the Girl" singer got up the nerve to ask Hill one more time during a country music festival where he was set to perform.

"They had these trailer houses set up. I'm getting ready to go onstage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She's standing there, and we're talking, and I said, 'Look, let's get married,'" he said in the clip. "And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well, yeah, I'm serious.'"

McGraw left to perform his set, and by the time he got back, he had the answer that would seal their fate as one of country's longest-lasting couples.

"I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn't there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick it said, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife,'" the singer said. "And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."

He went on to thank his wife for "going on this journey" with him, captioning the clip, "25 years later and it's still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith ❤️."

The couple tied the knot in 1996, and have since welcomed three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23 and Audrey, 19.

When ET spoke with McGraw in May 2020, he wasn't shy about praising his wife.

"She's a strong woman. She's a great role model for our daughters... the best role model any of them can have," he said. "She has a heart just as big as her voice."

"She loves everybody and she wants to do the best for everybody and she always wants everything to be perfect for everybody," McGraw continued. "She loves me unconditionally, which says a lot 'cause there's a lot of conditions of me."

For more on the couple, watch the video below.

