Timothée Chalamet Brings His Style A-Game as Co-Chair of 2021 Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet has made his Met Gala debut!

The Dune star brought his style A-game to the celebration, hosted on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. Chalamet, 25, serves as one of this year's co-chairs, along with Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka. American designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, meanwhile, are honorary chairs.

Chalamet stepped out for the occasion, sharply dressed in a white silk tuxedo with a black lapel by Haider Ackermann with Rick Owens underneath. The suit undoubtedly included his own personal twist. Chalamet also accessorized with a Cartier pin and brooch.

The actor also wore white Chuck Taylor Converse high-top sneakers, a classic style from the American shoe company.

Prior to arriving at the Met Gala, the actor took to Instagram Story, sharing video exploring a museum as he ripped his way through posters and then stepped outside.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

While this may be Chalamet's first Met Gala, the actor has been making headlines for his stylish ensembles while promoting his upcoming movie, Dune.

At the Venice Film Festival premiere last week, he stole the spotlight in a shimmery, black ensemble by Haider Ackermann.

He followed up the flashy look with a blue Tom Ford suit and Cartier jewelry at the film's Paris event.

