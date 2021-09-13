Timothée Chalamet Brings His Style A-Game as Co-Chair of 2021 Met Gala
Timothee Chalamet on Being Named Best Dressed Man (Exclusive)
Dierks Bentley Jokes About Not Being Invited to Blake Shelton an…
VMAs 2021: The Kid LAROI Shares Justin Bieber's Best Advice (Exc…
JAY-Z Shares the Best Thing About Working With 'Inspiring' Wife …
Tori Spelling on How She Navigates Messy Situations (Exclusive)
‘Lucifer’ Finale: D.B. Woodside on Amenadiel Becoming God! (Excl…
Aubrey Plaza Deals With an Author Going Viral for All the Wrong …
Ashanti Reflects on 20th Anniversary of Her Industry Debut (Excl…
Remembering Aaliyah: Damon Dash Reflects on Late Singer’s Legacy…
Kristen Bell on ‘Queenpins’ and Onscreen Chemistry With Bebe Rex…
Sydney Sweeney on ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 and THAT Finale (Exclus…
'90 Day Fiancé': Corey Reveals He Cheated on Evelin While They W…
Jeff Corwin Teases Heartwarming Rescues on New Series ‘Wildlife …
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reflect on Filming 'Frien…
Renee Elise Goldsberry on ‘Hamilton’ Emmy Nomination and Nearing…
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson on JoJo Siwa Making 'DWTS' Hi…
Michael Ray on Life After Divorce and How He’s Moving Forward (E…
'Riverdale': Ashleigh Murray Dishes on Josie and the Pussycats' …
Ryan Tedder Shares Update on Adele’s New Album and OneRepublic C…
Timothée Chalamet has made his Met Gala debut!
The Dune star brought his style A-game to the celebration, hosted on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. Chalamet, 25, serves as one of this year's co-chairs, along with Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka. American designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, meanwhile, are honorary chairs.
Chalamet stepped out for the occasion, sharply dressed in a white silk tuxedo with a black lapel by Haider Ackermann with Rick Owens underneath. The suit undoubtedly included his own personal twist. Chalamet also accessorized with a Cartier pin and brooch.
The actor also wore white Chuck Taylor Converse high-top sneakers, a classic style from the American shoe company. Get your own here:
Prior to arriving at the Met Gala, the actor took to Instagram Story, sharing video exploring a museum as he ripped his way through posters and then stepped outside.
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
While this may be Chalamet's first Met Gala, the actor has been making headlines for his stylish ensembles while promoting his upcoming movie, Dune.
At the Venice Film Festival premiere last week, he stole the spotlight in a shimmery, black ensemble by Haider Ackermann.
He followed up the flashy look with a blue Tom Ford suit and Cartier jewelry at the film's Paris event.
Be sure to keep up with all of ET's Met Gala 2021 coverage. For more on Chalamet, see below.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 Met Gala Major Red Carpet Arrivals!
Timothée Chalamet to Play Young Willy Wonka in New Origin Film 'Wonka'
Met Gala 2021 Co-Chairs: Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish and More