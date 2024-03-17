After playing a young Willy Wonka, Timothée Chalamet is once again portraying the youthful, pre-fame iteration of a world famous pop culture icon: Bob Dylan.

The actor has been tasked with bringing the music legend's life story to the screen in the new biopic A Complete Unknown, and the first photos from set have surfaced, giving fans a look at Chalamet in costume as a young Dylan.

The 28-year-old actor was recently seen on the New York set of the film in photographs obtained by People on Sunday.

Chalamet looked picture perfect as a 1960s-era Dylan, rocking a retro jacket, jeans, a well-worn newsboy cap, a large scarf and mustard yellow backpack, while carrying a guitar case through the streets of the Big Apple.

ET first learned in January 2020 that Chalamet was in talks to play the folk rock icon in a biopic directed by James Mangold.

Variety previously reported that the project was unofficially being referred to as Going Electric, before the official title, A Complete Unknown, was announced. The film will reportedly detail a particularly important time in Dylan's life when he moved away from folk music and into rock and roll, which caused outrage among many of his biggest fans, and at the same time, cemented his status as a timeless figure of American music.

Apart from Chalamet, A Complete Unknown also stars Elle Fanning as Dylan's '60s love interest Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as music icon Joan Baez, Hal Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman as folk music historian Alex Lomax, P. J. Byrne as music manager Harold Leventhal and Edward Norton as folk singer Pete Seeger.

Production began in April 2023, but was halted and postponed due to the dual SAG and WGA strikes. Filming restarted last week in New York and New Jersey. There is no release date yet projected for the long-awaited biopic.

