Tina Knowles is showing her support for Holly Robinson Peete. Peete took to Instagram last week and alleged that Sharon Osbourne "complained I was too 'ghetto' for The Talk... then I was gone" in reference to her 2011 firing from the show. Osbourne has denied Peete's allegations.

Knowles, who is mom to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, commented on Peete's post, calling her friend's claims "unbelievable."

"She was so wrong and inappropriate and she really took her White privilege to the max," Knowles wrote of Osbourne. "You [Holly] are one of the classiest people I know! Far more classy than she will ever be!"

"How dare she!!!" Knowles added. "They sure didn't stop a thing you are still here as beautiful and busy as ever! Booked and Busy baby!!!!"

Peete's post was in response to Osbourne's defense of her friend, Piers Morgan, after he quit Good Morning Britain following his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle. She then had a heated discussion about racism with her co-hosts of The Talk. Osbourne later apologized "to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

Osbourne also responded directly to Peete's claims, writing on Twitter that she "never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk," adding "never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was 'too ghetto' to be on The Talk, as well as not having her fired."

In November 2011, Peete spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about The Talk deciding not to renew both her and Leah Remini's contracts at the time.

"Usually when you get fired, your boss brings you in, sits you down and tells you why they can't keep you," Peete said. "They say we have to downsize or you’re not doing this, you’re not doing that. I was never given that opportunity."

"Still to this day, I don't know," she said about the reason her contract wasn't renewed. "I speculate in my mind, but in trying to move forward all I can say is, 'Hey, is it because of my performance?' I don't think so."

ET previously reached out to CBS for comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ex 'The Talk' Co-Host Holly Robinson Peete Claims Sharon Osbourne Complained She Was 'Too Ghetto' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Sharon Osbourne on Holly Robinson Peete Saying She Called Her 'Ghetto'

Sharon Osbourne Says She Was 'Totally Blindsided' By 'The Talk' Debate

Sheryl Underwood on Heated 'The Talk' Exchange With Sharon Osbourne

Related Gallery