Tinashe is looking back on Takeoff's legacy. The artist honored the late Migos rapper with effusive praise and somber reflection.

Tinashe walked the carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about the award show's planned tribute to Takeoff -- who was fatally shot in Houston on Nov. 1.

"I think Takeoff is such an amazing talent, and I think he's gonna go down in history as somebody who really set the mark," she shared. "I think the Migos was such a legendary group and I'm just honestly still very, very, very, very sad about the entire how it all played out."

"I think that we're really missing one of our generational figures," she continued. "I think that he went way too soon, 28 is so young, so it's definitely a tragedy."

The 333 artist went on to say that she feels Takeoff's music "is going to go down in history, and stand the test of time."

The 29-year-old singer also spoke with ET about her own forthcoming projects and inspirations as she's working on new music.

"I'm playing with a lot of different tempos," she explained. "I really think that going into this next year I want to bring something that's like fun and people can dance to but also kind of experimenting with you know some of my R&B tones and melodies and kind of combining those with like some interesting tempos. So it should be fun."

As for the night's festivities, Tinashe said she was looking forward to the slew of performances set for this year's AMAs, sharing, "I'm excited for seeing Anitta. I'm excited to, you know, [watch] Bebe Rexha!"

This year's star-studded and performance-packed American Music Awards air live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo Pay Tribute to Takeoff This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Offset Breaks Silence on Takeoff's Death: 'Give Me Strength'

Tinashe Shares Favorite Memory With Britney Spears, Teases New Album

Tinashe Reacts to Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'We Did Our Best' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery