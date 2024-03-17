Tisha Campbell is giving a solemn update to all the Martin fans who are hoping for a reboot.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old actress spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier from the NAACP Image Awards and said that the cast and crew are not interested in doing any more Martin without one of their vital cast members, Thomas Mikal Ford.

"No," she said when asked if there's any hope for more episodes of the Martin Lawrence-led comedy series. "Tommy's not with us."

Ford -- who died in October 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm -- played Martin's unemployed best friend, Tommy Strawn, a role which won him an NAACP Image Award in 1996. For the cast -- or at least the actress who starred as Martin's leading lady Gina Waters-Payne -- returning to the show without a crucial member is just not an option.

"He was too much of an integral part of our cast and the whole entire legacy of it all," Campbell noted. "I can't see myself doing anything without Tommy. He's too important to us."

The update comes just two months after the actress teamed up with her Martin co-stars, including Lawrence, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold, at the 2023 Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Before welcoming Jeremy Allen White on stage to accept the award, the group poked fun at their lack of Emmy nominations for the '90s hit sitcom. "Despite 132 episodes, huge ratings, and being in syndication so much that it's a little hard to see the '90s, spank-less version of myself," Campbell said during the ceremony.

Campbell spoke with ET at the Emmy Awards -- her first time in attendance -- and spoke on the show's lasting legacy, as well as why the cast struggles with the idea of doing a Martin reboot or special without Ford.

"Every time we get together, we miss him," Campbell said. "We think about him all the time. He's a sweetheart."

She added, "I think some things are better left alone."

