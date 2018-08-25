Noah Centineo's got game.

The 22-year-old actor puts the moves on his To All the Boys I've Loved Beforeco-star, Lana Condor, in a new Charm Battle, and it might just be too cute to handle.

With pick-up lines like, "Do I know you? You look a lot like my next girlfriend," and "I totally just lost my phone number. Can I have yours?" there's sadly no way that his competition, Israel Broussard (Josh Sanderson), could have come close to winning this flirt-off (though we give him an A for effort). Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey are just meant to be!

Watch the epic battle below:

Centineo and Condor clearly have chemistry, so much so that a real-life pic of the couple made the movie as that adorable lock-screen photo! In an interview with ET, however, director Susan Johnson hinted that if the sequel gets the green light from Netflix, Lara Jean and Peter's happy ending will sadly be short lived.

"The struggle of what that means and not having a contract and trust -- all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene," Johnson said of Lara Jean and Peter's next chapter. "Relationships are hard to navigate and they’ll find themselves in one. And they’ll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren."

"We’re so invested in Peter and Lara Jean, that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard but also something everybody can relate to," she added. "The next shiny face comes in and you’re like, Oh shoot, this guy’s really nice too. What do I do?"

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is now streaming on Netflix. See more on the movie in the video below.

